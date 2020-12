Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

DJ Bingo is just like regular bingo but with a music twist. You listen to songs clips and you match them up on your Bingo card. Get a bingo, yell it out and win a prize!

Karson with a “K”, DJ and Operations Manager, All Star DJ’s, joins us this morning with more details on how you can join the fun.

For more, visit: AllStarDjsCO.com