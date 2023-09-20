(COLORADO SPRINGS) – The summer season is behind us, but things are still hoppin’ at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo! Some zoos close for the winter months, but the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is open everyday!

On Oct. 1, the zoo moves back into its regular season pricing, so you can save $5 per ticket for daytime admission. In December, the price decreases even more. PR and Social Media Manager Rachel Wright joined Nova on the Loving Living Local sofa Wednesday morning highlighting the Boo at the Zoo event!

Boo at the Zoo gives people a chance to say hello to your favorite CMZoo animals (select exhibits are open). You can also Trick-or-Treat at more than 25 Treat Stations throughout the Zoo, with a walk-through kid friendly haunted house.

Guests are also encouraged to show off your best costume and document your memories at one of the Zoo’s selfie spots, visit the lighted pumpkin patch in the Big Backyard, and much much more!

Boo at the Zoo is happening over 7 nights in October from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.:

Friday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 22

Friday, Oct. 27 – Sunday, Oct. 29

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Advance tickets are required and you can get them and all the details at cmzoo.org/boo.