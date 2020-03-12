Pizza with a mission, the inspiring story behind Slice 420

Winners of the best pizza in Colorado Springs, Slice 420 brings passion and dedication everyday to their delicious pizza. The Slice 420 team is in studio today to share what makes them the best pizza in town.
To learn more, visit: Slice420.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Winners of the best pizza in Colorado Springs, Slice 420 brings passion and dedication everyday to their delicious pizza. The Slice 420 team is in studio today to share what makes them the best pizza in town.
To learn more, visit: Slice420.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.