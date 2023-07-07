(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Whittlers 39th Annual Woodcarving and Woodworking Show is coming to Southern Colorado and you can be part of the event. Hosted by the Pikes Peak Whittlers the club is committed to the practice and sharing of carving.

The show brings together carvers, woodworkers, and the public to exchange ideas, engage in friendly competition, and provide education. Jon Nelson and John Armstrong joined Loving Living Local host Nova outside on the show sharing all the information about the event plus some wonderful pieces of woodcarving.

The Pikes Peak Whittlers have various activities in the local community which include donating to Noah’s Ark with animals to the Ronald McDonald House and carving hobby horses for the children’s Nutcracker. Hand-carved train whistles to commemorate the Chinese who built our railroads and they also support the Creating Art Can Tell Untold Stories (CACTUS) which allows military members, veterans, and families to experience the arts at no cost.

Approximately 40 carvers and woodworkers will have displays of their work, engage in friendly competitions, provide demonstrations, and have their crafts for sale at the event on July 29 and 30. General Admission is $5.00, Seniors (65+) and Military $4.00, Scouts in uniform free, and Children under 12 free with adult.

For all the information on the Pikes Peak Whittlers and the event head to the website