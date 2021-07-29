The Pikes Peak Water Garden Society’s 32nd Annual Pond Tour featuring PPWGS member’s water gardens and yards. There are 8 ponds on the tour, ranging from 700 gallons to 8000 gallons.
Some of the exhibiters have Koi fish up to 25 inches long.
2021 EVENT DATES AND TIMES:
Saturday July 31st and Sunday, August 1st
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day
Map packages can be downloaded from Pikes Peak Water Garden Society’s website: https://ppwgs.org/dpo/pond-tour
To learn more about the club and how to become a member, visit: PPWGS
Pikes Peak Water Garden Society gears up for 32nd annual Pond Tour
