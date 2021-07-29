Pikes Peak Water Garden Society gears up for 32nd annual Pond Tour

The Pikes Peak Water Garden Society’s 32nd Annual Pond Tour featuring PPWGS member’s water gardens and yards. There are 8 ponds on the tour, ranging from 700 gallons to 8000 gallons.
Some of the exhibiters have Koi fish up to 25 inches long.

2021 EVENT DATES AND TIMES:
Saturday July 31st and Sunday, August 1st
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day

Map packages can be downloaded from Pikes Peak Water Garden Society’s website: https://ppwgs.org/dpo/pond-tour
To learn more about the club and how to become a member, visit: PPWGS

