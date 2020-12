Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Wirenut is back to present another 3-degree Guarantee check, and today’s recipient is the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership.

The mission of Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership is to unite the community in addressing suicide in the Pikes Peak Region through education, intervention, and postvention.

To learn more, visit: PikesPeakSuicidePrevention.org