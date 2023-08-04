(SPONSORED) Pikes Peak State College officials appeared on Loving Living Local to discuss the career advance Colorado program. The program provides zero-cost training for in-demand jobs across the state of Colorado.

Qualifying programs at Pikes Peak State College include Early Childhood Education, the Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Academy, our Fire Science Programs, and Building and Construction.

Students who enroll in qualifying programs will have tuition, fees, and course materials completely covered while funding is available.

Students must apply for federal and/or state financial aid to receive funds from Career Advance Colorado. Career Advance Colorado will cover the portion left over after any awarded financial aid is applied. If a student is not eligible for aid, then Career Advance Colorado will cover the full cost of the program.

For more information visit www.PikesPeak.edu.