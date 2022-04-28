There is still time to take part in Pikes Peak Restaurant Week 2022 and enjoy the flavors of Colorado Springs! Hosted by the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association (CRA) and Visit Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Restaurant Week’s mission is to bring awareness to our amazing local restaurant scene and bring the community together. Travis Blaney, President of the Pikes Peak Chapter of CRA, joined the Loving Living Local crew to talk about how you can still celebrate the fantastic local food scene and support local businesses!

For more information about dates, discounts, and participating businesses click here.

To learn more about the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association, head to their website, ppcra.com.