The Cultural Calender for the Pikes Peak Region is packed full with 87 events planned to kick off on Memorial Day weekend. The Deputy Director with the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, Angela Seals shares her top three choices you should know about. Watch the clip to learn why! You can also click the link below to see the full list of events.
https://www.peakradar.com/
Pikes Peak Region has 87 events planned for Memorial Day weekend
