Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo opens their doors again

DENVER (KDVR) -- The National League doesn't have a great track record lately, but sportsbooks say maybe they could break a decade-long losing streak.

Draftkings lists the National League to win at -117 odds,- not a heavy favorite, but a favorite all the same. Draftkings Director of Race and Sportsbook, Johnny Avello, said starting pitcher Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals is the biggest tip in the scales.