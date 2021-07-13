After being put on hold from the pandemic, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is thrilled to open their doors again and to celebrate 80 years while they’re at it.
Make sure to join in on the fun July 14th through 17th at the Scenic Norris Penrose Event Center.
For more information, go to their website: www.pikespeakorbust.org
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo opens their doors again
