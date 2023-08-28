(SPONSORED)

The Pikes Peak marathon will celebrate 68 years in 2023.

Kathy Hubel, Pikes Peak marathon business director, appeared on Loving Living Local to describe her experience as an athele running the marathon.

The Pikes Peak Marathon is a 26.2 mile race starting in Manitou Springs, running up Barr Trail to Pikes Peaks Summit at 14,115′, then returning to Manitou Springs. The Ascent is the first portion of the marathon, a half marathon distance starting in Manitou and summiting.

The community is enoucourage to attend events leading up the race, and to spectate the day of.

