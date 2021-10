Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If it’s been a while since you’ve picked up a book, now is a great time to do it! Happening right now is “All Pikes Peak Reads,” Pikes Peak Library District’s annual community reads program. Senior Librarian Heidi Buljung, with PPLD, joined Abbie Burke to tell us more about the program.

Head to your nearest library location to check out the titles or to the website to get eBook versions of the titles.