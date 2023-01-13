(SPONSORED) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with guest speaker Carlotta Walls LaNier. Shirley Martinez, Director, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion for PPLD appeared on Loving Living Local with our invitation.

LaNier will take us through her journey as one of the Little Rock Nine. In 1957, at age 14, Mrs. LaNier and eight other students integrated Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. This act of courage became the catalyst for change in the American educational system. The Little Rock Nine, as they would eventually be called, became ‘foot soldiers’ for freedom. In 1999, members of Congress and former President Bill Clinton bestowed upon Mrs. LaNier and the other members of the Little Rock Nine the nation’s highest civilian award, the Congressional Gold Medal, for their sacrifice and contribution to the cause of equality.

Mrs. LaNier will share her story at the upcoming presentation, A Mighty Long Way, and introduce her new book A Mighty Long Way, My Journey to Justice, at Little Rock Central High.

The community is welcome to join in-person or on the livestream. Registration is encouraged.