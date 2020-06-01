Pikes Peak Lemonade is open to quench your thirst this summer!

As temperatures heat up, you’ll need tasty ways to cool down. Pikes Peak Lemonade is a local company that serves up a variety of homemade lemonades and they are the only lemonade tap room in the entire world! Dee Cortez spoke to owner Ches Didonato to find out what kind of drinks and drink mixes are available for pick up, delivery or shipment.

