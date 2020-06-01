Pikes Peak Lemonade is open to quench your thirst this summer!

Summer is almost here! Dee Cortez is showing us ways to stay cool with this weeks Deelightful Finds!

AquaVault 100% Waterproof Floating Phone Case allows you to take crystal clear pictures & videos underwater. It fits all phones and it includes a neckstrap! Not only does it have a tripple seal design that is leak tight, but it also allows you to have full functionality of your phone while it's in the case.