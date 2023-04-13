(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Flute Choir is a non-profit organization that provides a community for Colorado Springs flutists by performing music for flute choir and promoting an appreciation for various flute music.

Music Director Erin Spencer joined Loving Living Local host Nova with three other choir members. Erin composed “Somewhere Bluebirds Fly,” written in memory of the victims of the Club Q shooting.

Pikes Peak Flute Choir is performing a concert on Sunday, April 30th, at 3:30 p.m. at Beth-El Mennonite Church; it’s a free concert with performances of the featured piece.

The choir plays anything from the tiniest flute, the piccolo, to some of the biggest flutes, the bass flute, and the contrabass flute. It’s a unique chance for so many flute players in Colorado Springs since there are relatively few performance opportunities.

Head to the website for more information on the concert and all the choir information.