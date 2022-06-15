Get ready for a FULL weekend of fun and festivities to celebrate Pikes Peak Brewing Company’s 11th anniversary! Peter Hall, a beer ambassador for the brewery, joined Nova in the studio to share why this celebration is not to be missed.

Events are happening from June 17 through the 19. View the list of activities below:

Friday, June 17: Beer Release: Kissing Camels Berliner Weiss Swag Swap (4-8p) Music: Marks Midnight Carnival Show (7p) Food Truck: BF Chew Chew

Saturday, June 18: Swag Swap (12-8p) Music Mathew Marcus McDaniel (12-3p) Kevin Johnson from Wisconsin (3:30-6:30p) Skin N Bones (7p) Food Trucks (12-9p) O’Malley’s Bale Bale Chaio Down

Sunday, June 19: Swag Swap (2-7p) Music Hickabee (12p) Pourly Edukated (6p) Dad’s Grill Off (12p)



For more information, click here.