The iconic race up America’s Mountain returns! The Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent are back in full force this year, continuing a tradition since 1956, and this year the races are being held in September. Plus, get ready for an entire weekend of events for 2022, including the Race Expo, complete with merchandise, beer, music, and vendors. Assistant Race Director Jordan Linder joined Keni Mac to talk details on the upcoming race.

Race Weekend: September 17-18, 2022

Click here to learn more about the 2022 Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent races.