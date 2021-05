Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Phil Long Ford of Motor City hosting the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Welcome Waggin’ vaccine clinic today! A great opportunity for your pets to get up to date with all its shots before the summer.

Registration is closed for the free pet vaccination clinic happening May 21, but don’t worry this won’t be the only one.

For more information on Phil Long Ford head to PhilLongFordColorado.com, or if you’re wanting to know more about HSPPR and other clinics, click here.