Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills hosts free community movie night Saturday

Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills presents “Cars Under the Stars,” a community movie night held at the dealership’s parking lot this Saturday, August 14.

Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills encourages moviegoers to consider contributing to a “Back to School” supplies drive at the event to benefit Academy School District 20 students and programs. There will be drop boxes to collect the school supplies at the dealership parking lot, located at 1565 Auto Mall Loop.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will be onsite with a soccer goal challenge and a fundraising drive for a chance to win premium tickets and a game-day ball signed by their 2021 team players. Attendees will have the opportunity for autographs and photos with Randy Gradishar, Denver Broncos All-Pro middle linebacker, 1974-1983, and a chance to win a personalized Gradishar jersey with a donation. Gates open at 7 p.m.

The free event will feature the Disney Pixar film Cars at 8:30 p.m.

For more information about Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills, go to: phillongford.com.