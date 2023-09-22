(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The girls with green thumbs from Phelen Gardens appeared on Loving Living Local to promote their annual Backyard Harvest Fest starting Saturday, Sept. 23!

The event is celebrating the bountiful harvest season! Get ready for a weekend filled with sales, exciting activities, delicious food, prize drawings, and a vibrant community atmosphere. Whether you’re a gardening enthusiast or simply enjoy the outdoors, this event is perfect for everyone.

You can enjoy 30% off outdoor trees, evergreens, shrubs, vines, perennial flowers and grasses, fruit trees, roses, and herbs at the sale.

Learn more at www.phelangardens.com.