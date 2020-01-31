Live Now
Pet emergencies happen, and when they do, this is where to go

Powers Pet Emergency and Specialty and TriLakes Animal Emergency Care are right here in Colorado Springs and ready to take care of your pet in any emergency situation.

Brianna Backlund,DVM, DACVIM, and Chief Medical Officer, and Jennifer Price, DVM, Emergency Department Coordinator, are in studio to discuss their pet emergency and specialty services. If something is wrong with your pet, this is the team to call.

To learn more, visit: www.powerspetemergency.com
You can also visit: www.trilakesanimalemergency.com

