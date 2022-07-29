Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region is hosting its FIRST ANNUAL Great Futures Golf Scramble on Monday, August 1st at Perry Park Country Club.



All proceeds from the tournament directly support the Boys & Girls Club as they work to build great futures for local youth! Nova stopped by for a tee-time to get a taste of the beautiful course ahead of the event on Monday, August 1st.



Perry Park Country Club is a private golf club with a community-involved mindset who says they’re eager to help the Boys & Girls Club in hosting the event, as the organization does so much to help kids in the community.



Learn more about the FIRST ANNUAL Great Futures Golf Scramble here: PPCC

Learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region here: BGCPPR