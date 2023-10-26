(SPONSORED) — Perkins Motors will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat at its showroom on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31. Come by for a great time, and lots of candy, and to help decide the winner of its employee trunk decorating contest. General Sales Manager Josh Merckx joined Loving Living Local host Nova sharing more about the event.

Perkins Motors will be hosting the event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with seven of the cars on the showroom floor being decorated by Perkins staff. All of its customers will have

the opportunity to vote for their favorite car to help Perkins decide the winner of the contest.

For more information about the event head to the website.