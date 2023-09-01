(SPONSORED) It is fall fun time in Southern Colorado!

Cory Simmon, HR Director at Perkins Motors, appeared on Loving Living Local to invite us to the fun!

Perkins Motors will have booths at Labor Day Lift off, the Colorado Springs Stampede, and the Air Force Football home games. They will have some goodies for everyone and a chance to participate in our Fall Quite Kat bike giveaway.

The best way to stay connected to Perkins Motors is to like and follow them on Instagram & Facebook. They also have a lot of great opportunities to win free tickets to all of the events they sponsor.

For more information visit www.perkinsmotors.com.