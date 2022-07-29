Perkins Motors is always changing up their game and trying to get the community involved. With that said, tonight at 5pm, Perkins Motors is launching their Perkins Scavenger Hunt.



Perkins’ President, David Perkins, told Krista Witiak that the scavenger hunt was created for people to get out with their friends and family, see the city and earn some prizes, cash and gas cards along the way.



Learn more about the prizes and details here >> Perkins Motors



Best of luck and have fun on the hunt!