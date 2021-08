Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Perkins Motors’ 5th Annual Motor City Mopar Car Show is this Saturday, August 21! The car show begins at 9 A.M., and there will be, of course, cars, then food, drinks, a silent auction, an award show, and more.

For more information about Perkins Motors, head online to perkinsmotors.com.