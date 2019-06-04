Perfect Skin Dermatology addresses ways to combat hair loss

Living Local

by: Maria Parmigiani

Posted: / Updated:

Hair loss affects not only men but most women, as well, and even some children. There are two broad categories of hair loss (alopecia): scarring and non-scarring. For the otherwise healthy individual with gradual hair loss over-time, there are a number of options that work and Dermatologist Dr. Susan Schroeder discusses these options. If you’d like help from Dr. Schroeder you can book an appointment by calling 719-421-7132.

