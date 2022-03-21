World Sleep Day was March 18th, and not only do Children’s Hospital Colorado experts believe mental health would be significantly improved if kids slept better – and more – but they also want to provide guidance for how to make technology work in parents’ favor of getting more sleep. Pediatric expert Dr. Stacey Simon, Ph.D., with Children’s Hospital Colorado, joined Keni Mac to discuss child sleep tips and recent research around sleep apps.

For more information or to check out the recent study led by Dr. Simon, head to childrenscolorado.org.