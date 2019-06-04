PeakMed Health Watch

Living Local

by: Maria Parmigiani

Posted: / Updated:

The healthcare system is broken and Dr. Mark is on a mission to fix it! That’s why he’s joining the Living Local team each week to focus on the state of healthcare. Dr. Mark will discuss trending health topics as well as bringing people inside the healthcare system. You’ll learn why preventative medicine is so important and how to stay out of medical bankruptcy by being a better healthcare consumer! 

Email questions you have for Dr. Mark at askdrmark@peakmed.com.

Website

Phone (844) 673-2563

Facebook 

Twitter

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins