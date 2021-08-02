Peak Radar gives us the scoop: Here’s what’s happening this month across the Pikes Peak Region

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The last stretch of summer is here, and there are still quite a lot of top-notch events in Southern Colorado that you need to check out. They are all listed on peakradar.com.

Deputy Director at the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, Angela Seals, joins Loving Living Local this morning to share several events in August you don’t want to miss!

Some of those include:

Mountain Arts Festival in Woodland Park (Aug. 7-8)

Sommerfest German Festival (Aug. 20-22)

Hot Rod Rock & Rumble (Aug. 27-29)

For more information on these events or if you’d like to check out Peak Radars’ website, click here.