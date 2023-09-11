(SPONSORED) — Whether you’re in the market for a one-of-a-kind piece or need to stay under a strict budget, Peak Lighting has you covered. The Colorado Springs lighting shop is active in the community, contributing time and money to groups like Cowgirls Against Cancer. Together with UCHealth, this fundraising event helps those in the Pikes Peak Region who are battling breast cancer. Krista Witiak met with Owner Amy Ochs, who shared valuable insights into the company’s ongoing initiatives to support the local community.

At Peak Lighting, get ready to be dazzled by the incredible selection of decorative lighting. The knowledgeable and friendly staff can help make your old spaces look new again!

To learn more about Peak Lighting, head to peak-lighting.com.