(SPONSORED) — Peak Lighting has more than just lights; but is also a boutique! The dedicated professionals at Peak Lighting see lighting as more than just a need. They can help you choose lighting solutions that work for your home and lifestyle. Krista Witiak went to Peak Lighting in Colorado Springs to share how the lighting shop can be your one-stop shop this holiday season!

Don’t miss the Shopping and Sipping event at Peak Lighting this Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12. Nancy Weilgus, owner of Jewel Tones, will be at the shopping event with her handmade jewelry.

Congratulations to Stacey Edmundson of Colorado Springs; she won October’s Peak Lighting “Light up Your Life” contest!

Don’t forget to enter the Loving Living Local and Peak Lightings “Light up Your Life” contest for your chance to win! Click here for the contests page.

To learn more about Peak Lighting, head to peak-lighting.com.