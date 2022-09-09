COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sept. 10, the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort and 1350 Distilling will be hosting the Patriot’s Festival, an event featuring craft cocktails, cornhole tournament, live music, and more in honor of our hometown heroes.

Attendees can enjoy live music from three local bands from 2:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., plus a handful of local distilleries and breweries will be present to celebrate the Spirit & Beer Festival from 2:30 p.m to 5:00 p.m.

Free parking is included with ticket purchase. If you bring a hometown hero, they can enjoy a free craft cocktail from 1350 Distilling with their active duty military, veteran, or first responder identification.

For registration information and to learn more about the festival, head to patriotsfestival.com.