Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

You can now dine ‘al fresco’ and catch a breathtaking view at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club. Their restaurant, Grand View, is open for patio dining, and offers a delicious menu.

James Gibson, President and CEO, and Executive Chef Thomas Hartwell chat with us on the best way to make reservations and the delightful selections on the menu.

To learn more, visit: GardenoftheGodsResort.com