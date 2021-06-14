The Success Collective gathered and provided more than 60,000 feminine hygiene products to homeless women in Colorado Springs with help from their Panty Party. Now, the organization is taking the party to Pueblo with hope for the same success.
Learn how you can get involved in making a difference with Success Collective by going to their website: https://successcollective.org/
Party with Success Collection to make a difference for homeless women
