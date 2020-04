What child would not love story time with their favorite princess? Premier Princess Entertainment does just that, and so much more. Even with Covid-19’s Stay at Home orders, you can still book a video chat with your favorite princess to brighten your day.

Rachel Fey, Owner, joins us this morning to tell us all about what they do and how you can book a video chat for your child.

To learn more, visit: PremierPrincessEntertainment.com