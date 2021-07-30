Party like it’s 1871 in Colorado Springs for the city’s 150th birthday!

Colorado Springs is celebrating it’s 150th birthday after being founded July 31, 1871. Hitting such a milestone deserves a party, right?!

Saturday, July 31, a parade on Tejon St begins at 11 a.m., followed by a four-block street festival from noon-8 p.m. on Vermijo Ave (stretching from the Pioneers Museum to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum).

The parade received more than 60 entries, so it’s time to party like it’s 1871 at the festival.
There will also be 5 activity zones with something for everyone! Regional History, Tokyo Games Fan Fest, Kids & Family, Science & Technology and Outdoor Recreation, plus live music and performances throughout the day on 2 stages, 25 food trucks and 6 beer and cocktail vendors.

Go to Colorado Springs website for more information: 150th birthday celebration!

