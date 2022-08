Reclaiming Hope is a non-profit in Colorado Springs dedicated to survivors of sex trafficking, caring for them physically, emotionally, and spiritually. A huge part of making it all happen is the Executive Director of Reclaiming Hope, Sues Hess; she joined Loving Living Local’s Keni Mac to discuss how people can help fill Hope Bags on Friday, August 26 at the FOX21 donation drive!

For more information about the non-profit, Reclaiming Hope, head online to reclaiming-hope.org.