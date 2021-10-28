Parents! Enroll your child today at Roosevelt Charter Academy

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Roosevelt Charter Academy (RCA) is actively working together for advanced growth and achievement. They have a long-standing history of 25 years in the community, making it one of the oldest charter schools in the area. Krista Witiak stopped by the charter school to learn all about how RCA is the “Right Choice Always”.

Roosevelt Charter Academy is a tuition-free elementary school serving grades Kindergarten through 5th Grade in Colorado Springs.

For more information on how you can enroll your child today, head online to www.rca-csprings.com/article/434502.