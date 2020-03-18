Parenting tips for extended time at home, due to the coronavirus

Live Now
This is a stressful time, and on top of it most people are working from home with their kids right over their shoulder. How do we balance all of the new challenges we are facing?

Focus on the Family has great advice for parents struggling, and lots of resources. You can download their app ” Conversation Starters- Make Every Day Count” to engage in meaningful conversations with your kids.

There are also articles that can help online at www.focusonthefamily.com. To speak with a counselor who can offer additional resources in our area call Focus on the Family at 1-800-A-FAMILY. Their counseling department is open weekdays from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Mountain Time.

