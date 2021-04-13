Pamper yourself with products from Freedom Creators Co

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

It’s time to treat yourself! We are talking all about proper skin care and pampering yourself, today!
Joining us this morning is Talisa – she’s the owner of the company — Freedom Creators Co!

Visit her website here!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Amber Jo Cooper

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Amber Jo Cooper

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez