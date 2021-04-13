It’s time to treat yourself! We are talking all about proper skin care and pampering yourself, today!
Joining us this morning is Talisa – she’s the owner of the company — Freedom Creators Co!
Pamper yourself with products from Freedom Creators Co
by: Amber Jo CooperPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
It’s time to treat yourself! We are talking all about proper skin care and pampering yourself, today!