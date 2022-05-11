In November 2021, Karen Stuth founded an organization in her community, the first of its kind. Stuth created a private 501c3 corporation called Palmer Lake Economic Development Group (PLEDG) and assembled a Board of Directors composed of local business owners and members of the Palmer Lake community, along with several from nearby communities interested in preserving Palmer Lake as a heritage community.

Karen Stuth and Glant Havenar stopped by Loving Living Local to touch on how Palmer Lake Economic Development Group is making a difference, including the vast events coming up in the summer of 2022, including one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in Southern Colorado.

PLEDG has four main objectives in support of its mission to improve and increase the financial well-being and organic prosperity of the Town of Palmer Lake through four strategic initiatives:

Attract new businesses to Palmer Lake to contribute to its sales tax and overall revenue base. Attract visitors and regional residents to Palmer Lake by helping to communicate it as a spending, dining, arts, and regional recreational destination – the Palmer Lake brand promise. Encourage Palmer Lake residents to “shop local” more often. Support local Palmer Lake businesses already in place by connecting them with resources or consulting they may need to thrive.

The events are open to the general public, and you are encouraged to attend. Learn more about the Palmer Lake Economic Development Group and its upcoming events here: PLEDG.