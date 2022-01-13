Honor the late Betty White by painting a beautiful portrait of the beloved entertainer at Painting with a Twist.
You can check out other themed events like;
Hogwarts / Harry Potter Murderer Mystery Night
Schitts Creek Fundraiser for Inside Out
Van Gogh
Game of thrones.
Painting with a Twist has an exclusive discount code for viewers to save 10% now through the end of the month. Use this code: LivingLoval22
For more information, click here: Painting with a Twist
Painting with a Twist honors Betty White
Honor the late Betty White by painting a beautiful portrait of the beloved entertainer at Painting with a Twist.