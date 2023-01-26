(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Messy can be so much fun! Especially when you splatter paint on the kids and the “kids” at heart. Krista Witiak gets suited up and armed with a paintbrush as she gives Painting With A Twist’s new splatter room a whirl.

Valentine’s painting classes at Painting with a Twist feature some exciting and unusual themes, such as a murder mystery and a zombie painting. Call now or go online and book an art experience with the ones you love!

To learn more about Splatter With A Twist and the new splatter room, visit splatterwithatwist.com.