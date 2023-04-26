Gardiner Painting is family-owned and operated. Painting is their passion and Colorado Springs is their home. They offer interior and exterior painting services for residential and commercial

buildings.

Sam Gardiner, owner of Gardiner Painting, appeared on Loving Living Local to

talk about their “Paint it Forward” program. For every 20 home exteriors jobs, they will provide a complimentary exterior paint job to a military family in our community.

Gardiner Painting is preparing to do the first “Paint it Forward” job in the next few weeks. Applications are also being accepted online for future recipients. Learn more at gardinerpaint.com.