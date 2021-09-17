Oxymorons puts Keni to the test with short form improv

Oxymorons Comedy stopped by the Loving Living Local studios and brought some fun and games.
The group is full of witty, funny, creative individuals who thrive performing on the spot humor in
short form improv & stand up comedy.

Oxymorons Comedy is taking part in Comedy with a Cause on Nov. 13th to fight addictions, PTSD &suicide. The event will be held at The Sanctuary Church with Rob Decker Speaks.
Learn more on Oxymorons website. Click here: OxmoronsComedy.net/shows

facebook.com/OxymoronsComedy
Instagram.com/OxymoronsComedy
YouTube.com/OxymoronsComedy

