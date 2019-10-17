Overcoming Obstacles, an event everyone can come to and celebrate heroes

“Overcoming Obstacles” is an important event for Realm of Caring here in Colorado Springs. The event celebrates the heroes in our lives who overcome daily obstacles either physically or emotionally, and will be held at Springs Adventure Park https://springsadventurepark.com/event/overcoming-obstacles-realm-of-caring-community-event/?instance_id=718

Jonathan Hoggard, CEO of Realm of Caring, is here along with Lacie Lloyd, Development Officer, to talk about the event and why it is important to the community.

To register to the event for Free please visit: www.realmofcaring.org/oo

To learn more about Realm of Caring, visit: www.realmofcaring.org



