Outdoor must-haves in this weeks Deelightful Finds

Summer is officially here! Planning to be outdoors? Dee Cortez has a few things you’ll want to grab before you head out.

Cali Life Co.

California fashion is natural, laid back, yet stylish. But when it comes to designer shades however, many lack the natural, easy-going look. Ironic, isn’t it? After all, in sunny California, sunglasses are a year-round essential.

Cali Life Co. beautifully crafts the eco-friendly, multi-material eyewear that fills this market space and it offers an added bonus in the process, especially if you’re someone who experiences “bad sunglass karma.”

Cali Life Co. offers a yearly insurance program for $5.99 a month. Customers can pay to get their lost/stolen/damaged sunglasses for free, after that they pay 25% MSRP.

Right now they offer free shipping and if you use discount code FOX35, you will get 35% off all sunglasses. Check them out here!

Piggyback Rider:

Getting outdoors and exercising is a terrific sanity saver! Give your toddler a cool new way to see the world around them on hikes, while sightseeing with the Piggyback Rider Standing Child Carrier.

It’s designed for children 2 years and up weighing up to 60 pounds.The child is buckled into a six-point safety harness tethered to the shoulder straps, but instead of sitting, he or she stands on a wide non-skid foot bar that is also mounted to the shoulder straps.

For more information please click here! This is also available on Amazon.

made by Fressko:

This line of tea and fruit infuser water bottles are sleek, stylish and sustainable and make staying hydrated easier and more satisfying. #notjustadrinkbottle each comes with a removable infuser that is perfect for tea or creating delicious infused water.

With a variety of styles and sizes to choose from, made by Fressko bottles are perfect for hot or cold drinks and you’ll be hard pressed to decide which is your favorite!

There is the popular Original Range of reusable bamboo & double walled glass, insulated water bottles in a variety of sizes from 10oz – 16oz and the Colour Collection range of lightweight, scratch-proof, stainless steel, 16oz insulated water bottles that will keep your brew hot for 6 hours and cold for at least 12.

Their Cafe Collection of vacuum sealed, scratch-resistant, reusable coffee cups features a stainless steel inner and a spill-proof, screw in, lockable lid.

Style has met sustainability with Fressko! Available on Amazon and here!

The Admiral’s Daughters is the sea-inspired clothing brand proud to offer cute and fun knitwear and even prouder to support military families and ocean conservation at the same time. Portions of all proceeds are donated to military and eco-focused charities.

Produced in small batches but made with love, The Admiral’s Daughters offers four limited edition items each month. Start your shopping early for 4th of July!

Jack & Mary Designs Hair Accessories:

Jack & Mary Designs hair accessories are up-cycled and artfully handcrafted from sweater materials made for women and girls of all ages, and for Mom’s to share with their daughters and style each other’s hair.

Their NEW Cashmere Hair Bows/Ties can be worn as a hair tie for a bun, a ponytail or any half-up hair do’. Select your favorite way to style your hair with these comfortable and cozy hair ties during the extended stay at home and to eventually wear in style out and about.

The Hair Accessories all come in a drawstring bag that make a great gift and a nice fit for travel. Hair Bows/Ties come in 11 gorgeous colors

For more information please click here!