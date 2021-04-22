Unearthing the secrets of Monument Valley Park on Outdoor Colorado

Outdoor Colorado

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Ever wonder who put the ‘springs’ in Colorado Springs? Today’s Outdoor Colorado takes a trip to Monument Valley Park, where Krista takes a stroll with Heath Gay, the founder of Hiking University, searching for the answer to that very question.

For more on the park, go to coloradosprings.gov/parks/page/monument-valley-park. For more information on Hiking University, click here!

Make sure to enter to win a two-year lease on a 2021 Jeep Wrangler from Perkins Motors, like the one you see Krista drive! Click here to enter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Amber Jo Cooper

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Amber Jo Cooper

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez