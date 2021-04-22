Unearthing the secrets of Monument Valley Park on Outdoor Colorado

Ever wonder who put the ‘springs’ in Colorado Springs? Today’s Outdoor Colorado takes a trip to Monument Valley Park, where Krista takes a stroll with Heath Gay, the founder of Hiking University, searching for the answer to that very question.
For more on the park, go to coloradosprings.gov/parks/page/monument-valley-park. For more information on Hiking University, click here!
