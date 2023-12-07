(PIKE NATIONAL FOREST, Colo.) — ‘Tis the jolly season for tree trimming, but hold your reindeer, for this year, we’re ditching the lot and the farm and going full old school for this week’s Outdoor Colorado, heading to the forest and chopping down a tree ourselves! Krista Witiak heads to the Pike National Forest with the USDA Forest Service to learn what you need to know to cut down your Christmas tree.

Cutting your own Christmas tree is something that all ages can enjoy, whether for the adventure, the fresh air, or the decorating that comes after. So, if it’s your first time or a family tradition, we’ve got the tips and must-knows for you before you head out for a Christmas tree hunt.

Trees of various species are available, including Douglas-fir, Englemann spruce, and Ponderosa pine. Trees must be less than 15 feet tall and 6 inches in diameter at the tree’s base. Trees should be cut as close to the ground as possible. Cutting just the tops off trees is prohibited.

By cutting your own tree, you take an active part in managing your national forests! Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide food for wildlife. USDA Forest Service has Christmas tree permits available online through recreation.gov, but cutting is only allowed through Dec. 17.

